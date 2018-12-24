Mother Killed In Calaveras County Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo Enlarge

Burson, CA – A Wallace man faces vehicular manslaughter charges after plowing into a vehicle while allegedly being drunk behind the wheel and killing a Valley Springs mother whose 8-year-old son was flown from the scene.

The three-vehicle pile-up that involved a head-on collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on Pettinger Road north of Messing Road in the Burson area. CHP spokesperson Officer Eric Parsons reports that ironically two of the drivers were arrested for DUI and both have the same last name, but it is unclear if they are related.

27-year-old Chelsea Lund driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze died in the collision. Her 8-year-old son, who suffered moderate injuries, and 27-year-old Dylan Burch, both passengers in the car, were medi-flighted from the scene to UC Davis Medical Center.

26-year-old Donald Jackson of Wallace was driving a 1996 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 22-year-old Dusty Jackson of Valley Springs was behind the wheel of a 2002 Silverado truck. Parsons details that both were northbound on Pettinger Road when Donald Jackson crossed the double-yellow lines to pass the other truck and smashed head-on with the car. His pickup then collided with the other truck, but that driver was not injured.

Donald Jackson suffered major injuries and was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. He was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI. Parsons states further investigation at the scene determined Dusty Jackson was also intoxicated and he was also arrested.

The CHP had no update on the conditions of the individuals involved in the crash.

