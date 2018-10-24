Update: Three Home Robbery Suspects Behind Bars

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

Update at 12:54pm: Calaveras County sheriff’s officials say the fleet-footed third suspect in an alleged armed robbery of a Mokelumne Hill residence was arrested minutes ago.

According to Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rachelle Whiting, the individual, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody in Stockton. We will bring you more details shortly as they become available.

Original Post at 12:41pm: San Andreas, CA – Arrest records tie two locals to an alleged armed robbery that happened yesterday in Mokelumne Hill, followed by a vehicle chase and a pursuit of a third suspect on foot.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old James Robert Lloyd Coit of Mokelumne Hill and 36-year-old Heather Jean Ausa Grimes of West Point were booked on multiple charges following their arrests yesterday.

The pair was in a green Mustang with a shattered windshield that reportedly sped from the scene of a residential robbery in Mokelumne Hill around 9:30 a.m.

As reported here, a 911 call from the alleged victim triggered the sending of a “be on the lookout” bulletin to area law enforcement agencies. CHP officers located and stopped a vehicle matching the description on Highway 88 in Martell near the 10,500 block.

Third Suspect Fled Through Nearby Field

Although they were successfully able to detain Coit and Grimes in the vehicle, a third suspect bolted and fled on foot into the fields on the north side of the highway. That triggered a three-and-a-half hour lockdown and search of the area, which involved multiple resources, including a CHP helicopter and K9 unit.

While the suspect was not located officials indicate that identification was made, adding that a couple of weapons were recovered from the Mustang. Since there is no official word that the third suspect was arrested, the public should assume that individual is still at large.

Coit and Grimes are charged with felony burglary, robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a firearm on a person. Coit also faces two misdemeanors: unauthorized non-agricultural burning and burning without a permit.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office for more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.