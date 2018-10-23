Final Chance For Public Input For Murphys Street Project

Murphys Complete Streets Project Boundary Enlarge

Murphys, CA – The public’s last opportunity to give their feedback on the Murphys Complete Streets Plan draft plan for future transportation improvements along the Highway 4 corridor through the town is tomorrow.

There have already been two community workshops to gather input from residents to identify and prioritize improvements to provide safe connectivity along the corridor by all modes, including walking and biking. With feedback from the meeting held in June, county officials will present a description of the draft preferred design for the Complete Streets Plan at the final meeting on Wednesday (Oct. 24th).

The workshop will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old School House in Murphys, which is located at 65 Jones Street. The plan also addresses the critical need for safe access to Michelson Elementary School, according to county officials. The workshop will begin with an overview of the project and then the draft plan details. That will be followed by an open house with representatives from the county, the Calaveras Council of Governments, and Caltrans on hand to answer questions.

