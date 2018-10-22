Quantcast
TUD Schedules Pair Of Meetings This Week

TUD Board - Jim Grinnell, Bob Rucker, Barbara Balen, Ron Kopf and Ron Ringen
10/22/2018 12:09 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will have its regularly scheduled meeting this Tuesday, and second meeting focused on a single topic later in the week.

During the regular meeting at 2pm on Tuesday there will be a presentation given by John Kingsbury of the Mountain Counties Water Association. There will also be a financial report for the quarter that ended September 30, and there will also be an update regarding the water and wastewater departments.

The Thursday special meeting will start at 2pm and will be focused on the status of wastewater facilities and related future capital improvement projects. It could be a lengthy conversation so it was not included on Tuesday’s agenda.

Both meetings this week are open to the public.

