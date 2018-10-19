High School Teams Hitting The Grid Iron Tonight

Sonora, CA — Get ready for more hard hitting action in Mother Lode League showdowns tonight.

Two Mother Lode teams unbeaten in league play and sitting at 3-0 records will hit the grid iron tonight. Sonora High School (4-4) coming off its Homecoming win will head to San Andreas to take on Calaveras (5-3).

Summerville High won its final home game last week and tonight heads to Amador. The Bears are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Buffalos with an overall record of 6-2 and 1-2 in league play will host the Summerville.

Bret Harte High is 2-6 overall and 0-3 in league play. The team will take on Argonaut with a record of 5-3 overall and 1-2 league play. The game is on the Bullfrogs home turf.

Sonora High Football will air live at 7pm on Star 92.7 and Summerville High at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN. Both games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.

