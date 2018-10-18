Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation fire smoke rising from Tapadero Street, off Pool Station Road Oct. 18 2018 Enlarge

Update at 4:15 p.m.: Crews area getting a handle on the Tapadero Fire burning between San Andreas and Angels Camp in Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the flame’s forward rate of spread has been stopped and all incoming resources have been called off. The fire is an acre and a half in size. Crews will remain on the scene working to gain full containment and mopping up for the next several hours. The flames broke out just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Tapadero Street near Latigo Street in the area of Pool Station Road.

Update at 3:50 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that dubbed “Tapadero Fire” burning between San Andreas and Angels Camp in Calaveras County is an acre and a half burning in grass at a moderate rate of spread. She adds that no structures are threatened at this time. The flames broke out just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Tapadero Street near Latigo Street in the area of Pool Station Road.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire between San Andreas and Angels Camp in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in the vicinity of the 6300 block of Tapadero Street between Latigo and Chaparojas streets, off Pool Station Road. There is no word on the fire’s size of the flames rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

