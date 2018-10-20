Focus On Development, General Plan And Post Donnell Fire

Quincy Yaley and Brian Bell Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a pair of officials with the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency.

The guests will be Assistant CRA Director of Development, Quincy Yaley, and Principal Plans Examiner Brian Bell. The fourth floor of the CRA office will be closed next Thursday and Friday in an effort to assist facilitating some development projects. The pair will explain the details.

In addition, they will give an overview of recent projects proposed for the county, explain how the CRA is helping in the post Donnell Fire efforts, and give the latest details on the General Plan Update. The public comment period recently closed for the General Plan’s Environmental Impact Report, and Yaley will talk about some of the responses, and explain what comes next in the process. The General Plan serves as a roadmap, or constitution, for growth and development.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.