Twain Harte, CA — Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 108 near the lower turnoff to Twain Harte.

The CHP reports that as many as four vehicles could be involved in the crash. Thankfully, there are no injuries reported. Both the east and west traffic lanes are blocked, and the CHP is working to remove the wreckage from the road. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen.