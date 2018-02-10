Quantcast
help information
Partly Cloudy
68.7 ° F
Full Weather

Paving Repairs Create Motorists Delays

Evergreen Road Repairs
Evergreen Road Repairs Photo Icon Enlarge
10/02/2018 7:07 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers will face one-lane traffic control on Evergreen Road in Tuolumne County all week.

The county’s Community Resources Agency reports that its “Evergreen Road Pavement Repairs” are underway.  Earlier the Board of Supervisors awarded the contract to Paving Construction Services, Inc. out of San Jose. Its crews will construct structural repair on Evergreen Road. The section where crews will be working is location just south of the Diamond O. Campground.

County officials say that traffic delays will occur during construction but will be reduced as much as possible. The work is scheduled to run through Friday with flaggers directing traffic along the roadway.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution around crews and equipment in the cone zone.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Diamond O. Campground

loading map - please wait...

Diamond O. Campground 37.871260, -119.868663 (Directions)
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.