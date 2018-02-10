Paving Repairs Create Motorists Delays

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers will face one-lane traffic control on Evergreen Road in Tuolumne County all week.
The county’s Community Resources Agency reports that its “Evergreen Road Pavement Repairs” are underway. Earlier the Board of Supervisors awarded the contract to Paving Construction Services, Inc. out of San Jose. Its crews will construct structural repair on Evergreen Road. The section where crews will be working is location just south of the Diamond O. Campground.
County officials say that traffic delays will occur during construction but will be reduced as much as possible. The work is scheduled to run through Friday with flaggers directing traffic along the roadway.
Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution around crews and equipment in the cone zone.