Possible Smoke In Groveland Area Tomorrow

Flat Fire Enlarge

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire is planning to set more than 80 acres ablaze in the Groveland area tomorrow as part of a planned burn in Tuolumne County to protect nearby communities from wildland fires.

Smoke may be visible to motorists and nearby communities as the Hetch Hetchy Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) bed burn is ignited tomorrow (Oct. 3rd) around 9 a.m. The burning will continue until 6 p.m. CAL Fire shares that it plans to burn a minimum of 80 acres of grass and oak understory.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jude Acosta adds, “We’ve done some fuel monitoring and along with the upcoming weather we feel that this is a window of opportunity for us to conduct the burn.” He explains, “The weather is getting a little cooler, the relative humidity is getting higher so, definitely with the fire season slowing down a bit this will give us a great opportunity to get this started.”

The main goal of the prescribed burn, according to Acosta, “To reduce any chance of any large damaging fire in the Groveland, Big Oak Flat and Greeley Hill areas. This VMP is located just adjacent to the Flat Fire we had earlier this year in Moccasin. This would put a little buffer between Groveland and any ignitions starting from the Highway 49 side and protecting the Moccasin area if there is anything starting from the Groveland side.” He notes it will also benefit the watershed and enhance grazing for cattle.

Burn resources will include ten fire engines, three fire crews, two water tenders, two dozers and two helicopters.

