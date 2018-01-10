Joie de Vie Gala Raises Money For Cancer Patients

Darlene and Fred Mathews receive Irving J. Symons Award from Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes View Slideshow

Sonora, CA — $245,410 was raised last night at Adventist Health Sonora’s Joie de Vie Gala to help ensure that cancer patients can receive care close to home.

Proceeds from the event benefit the hospital’s cancer patient support fund. It was also a celebration of the new Diana J. White Cancer Institute as the formal event was held under a beautifully constructed tent in the parking lot of the new facility at the Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection. Many of those in attendance were very influential in helping to raise the needed revenue for the 64,000 sq. ft. facility’s construction.

2018 marked the 18th year of the gala, which included a dinner, recognition ceremony, keynote address and both a live and silent auction. This year’s Irving J. Symons Award was given to Dr. Fred and Darlene Mathews. Dr. Mathews has an oral surgery practice and serves on the Governing Board of Adventist Health Sonora, while his wife Darlene started the organization FOAC, which stands for Friends of the Animal Community.

The keynote speaker was Mark Nouillan, a local cancer survivor and volunteer who authored the book Cancer Bravehearts.

Written by BJ Hansen.