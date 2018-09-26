Senior Family Forum Will Be Held Next Week

Sonora Area Foundation logo Enlarge

The Senior Family Forum will take place next week on Thursday October 4th at Sierra Bible Church from 8:45 AM until Noon.

Darrell Slocum, Sonora Area Foundation’s Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Sonora Area Foundation is hosting this free forum in order to discuss local issues and topics related to the senior citizen community.

According to Slocum, there will be no sales of products or services.

“We will offer complimentary coffee and light snacks,” stated Slocum.

The topics presented and discussed by local experts will include fire insurance updates, reverse mortgages, new tax laws, charitable giving, long term care insurance, scams, funeral and burial expenses, social security and more.

The local guest speakers will include Sheriff Bill Pooley, Julie Von Savoye, Sam Wheeler and other community experts.

For more information, call the Sonora Area Foundation at 209-533-2596 or visit sonora-area.org Read Slocum’s most recent blog about the Senior Family Forums here.

