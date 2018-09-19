PG&E Will Be Patrolling For Fire Hazards

Sonora, CA — Don’t be alarmed if you see helicopters overhead starting this week in Tuolumne, Calaveras and Amador counties.

PG&E reports that they are patrolling for hazard spots in areas of high fire danger. They will be flying between 8am-4pm over the coming days and weeks and will be leaving from Columbia Airport. Foresters will be in the helicopters, which will be flying low and following electric lines. The efforts are expected to continue through late October.

Dates: Sept. 19 – 21, 28, 29; Oct. 1, 2, 9 – 12, 19, 20, 22, 23

Tuolumne: Big Hill, Twain Harte, Miwuk Village, Sugar Pine, Long Barn, Cold Springs, Pinecrest, Ponderosa Hills, Groveland, Cedar Ridge, Tuolumne City, Crystal Falls, Strawberry and Sonora.

Dates: Sept. 22, 24; Oct. 3, 4, 13, 15, 24, 25

Amador and Calaveras: Pine Grove, Pioneer, Buckhorn, West Point, Wilseyville, Railroad Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Dorrington, Arnold, White Pines and Sheep Ranch.

The schedule is subject to change.