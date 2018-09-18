Quantcast
Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Board Rules And Procedures

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
09/18/2018 8:26 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

San Andreas, CA — A variety of items face the Calaveras County Supervisors today.

The board will meet in regular session at 9am in the government center in San Andreas. Toward the beginning of the meeting, the supervisors will recognize the retiring Mark McCormick for his 37-years with the Health and Human Services Agency Behavioral Health Division.

Later in the meeting the board will hear an update from the county’s hired lobbyist and be asked to provide direction regarding federal legislative priorities.

Then the Office of Emergency Services will also give an update on Butte Fire recovery, tree mortality and winter storm damage.

At 1:30pm there will be time set aside to review board rules and procedures and make immediate changes to the policies. Supervisor meetings are open to the public.

