More Caltrans Roadwork Plans This Week

Sonora, CA — Caltrans officials, intent their crews on “making hay” while the sun shines, have added more chores to this week’s work roster.

Today through Thursday, Highway 120 tree work may slow traffic for ten minutes or so between the Tuolumne/Mariposa county line and Evergreen Road from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Thursday and Friday, sweeping operations on Highway 49 between the Highway 120 junction and the Tuolumne/Calaveras county line may wreak delays of ten minutes or so from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

In Calaveras County along Highway 49, utility work might create some travel hiccups between Dogtown Road and Francis Street from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

As officials say, please slow and drive with extra caution in the cone zones. To review the rest of the agency’s planned work scope this week, click here.

