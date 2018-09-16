Scheduled Road Work In September on Highways 108, 120, 49 And 4

Traffic Delays On James E. Roberts Bridge Enlarge

Caltrans crews will continue with scheduled road work on Mother Lode highways this week.

On Highway 49 from just outside of Sonora at Pesce Way to the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones will have road crews paving at night. The one-way traffic control will begin Sunday night at 9PM and end at 6AM Monday though Friday.

Work near Highway 108 in Jamestown involving the intersection with 5th Avenue, which includes installing a traffic light, continues with its December completion date. It is a county project with full details posted here.

On HWY108 from North Sunshine Road at Soulsbyville to Via Este Road there will be one-way traffic control for shoulder work causing delays Monday through Friday from 7:30AM to 4:30PM.

On Highway 49 beginning at the Mariposa/Tuolumne county line to HWY 120 there will be one-way traffic control for pavement grinding. The work is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 8PM and continue night and day through Friday. The work is part of road repaving that began in April, and is expected to finish in October 2018. The repaving project also extends from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line to the Yosemite Junction and over to Chinese Camp.

The HWY 132 road closure, as detailed here, will continue through October 5. Posted detour signs will guide travelers around the work zone.

Calaveras Road Work

Caltrans will perform road construction related to drainage on Highway 4 from upper Moran Road to the Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance beginning Monday, through Friday from 6AM until 6PM. One-way traffic control will be in effect on eastbound and westbound HWY 4 from Golden Torch Drive to Summit Level Road Monday through Thursday from 8AM until 3PM for shoulder work. Motorists should expect 10 minute delays at each location.

Also on HWY 4 from Vallecito Bypass Road to Angels Road be aware of left and right shoulder pavement work.

Highway 26 in the HWY 49 Mokelumne Hill area at the Calaveras/Amador County Line there will be a moving closure #1 and #2 for striping operation.

On Highway 49 from Fourth Crossing Road to Magers Way there will be more drainage work. Also from HWY 12 to Calaveras/Amador County Line one-way traffic control for shoulder work, expect 10 minute delay.

