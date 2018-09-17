Fatal House Fire In Murphys

Murphys Fire Protection District Enlarge

Murphys, CA — There was a deadly residential fire in Calaveras County over the weekend.

The Murphys Fire Protection District, CAL Fire and others responded the blaze in the Murphys Diggins Mobile Home Park at 3:05am on Sunday. One person was confirmed deceased as a result of the fire. The name of the victim has not been released by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office pending notification of family members. The mobile home, along Tom Bell Road, was heavily damaged in the incident. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

