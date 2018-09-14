Some Areas Near Donnell Fire Reopening Ahead Of Hunting Season

Donnell Fire Forest Closure Map Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The head of the Stanislaus National Forest has signed a revised forest closure order related to the Donnell Fire.

While the area along Highway 108 east of Donnell Vista remains closed for recreating, effective today, the trails and roads south of Forest Road 5N01 are back open.

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken says, “We know how important recreating on the forest is for our visitors and I’m glad the current fire situation allows us to reopen the areas. Regarding areas still closed, we have installed signs and posted notices to alert the public about these temporary closures.”

In addition, travelers can again stop at the Donnell Vista. When it comes to camping, Baker Station and Deadman are the only two areas that are currently open in the vicinity of Highway 108 near the fire. Popular spots like Clark Fork and Sand Flat remain closed.

The revised order comes ahead of September 15 which marks the start of hunting season.

“These opening weekends are generally the most active for hunters, so please maintain a high sense of situational awareness while you’re out enjoying the forest,” emphasizes Kuiken. “It’s best to avoid wearing white, tan, brown or black clothing. Be sure to wear blaze orange and make yourself visible.”

The Donnell Fire is now 90-percent contained and over 36,000 acres.

Click here to view a map of the new forest closure order.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.