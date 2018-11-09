New KFC Project A Go

Sonora, CA – The Colonel is packing up his finger licking good secret recipe and heading to a new location in Sonora now that the planning commission has given the green light.

Last night the commission voted unanimously in favor of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to cross the road from the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora to the Timberhills Shopping Center in Sonora. The new site is the old Denny’s eatery located at 1001 Mono Way, but the building will not house the new restaurant as Sonora Community Resources Director Rachelle Kellogg explains, “They [KFC Owner] will be taking down the existing building and building a new building at that site.” She adds that the commission also approved a new signage exception to add some KFC channel letters to the easterly approach to the building. Kellogg details, “That way when people are traveling east on Mono Way, they’ll be able to see it’s a KFC without having to be directly in front of the building.”

As reported here yesterday, this was the second time the commission considered the proposal, submitted by Clifton Sorrell, of Bay Area VMI Architecture, after concerns arose regarding traffic and the building’s design in September of 2019.

The new building will include a drive-thru and Kellogg shares that the project is slated to tentatively open in late 2019.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.