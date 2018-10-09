KFC Project Going Back To Sonora Planning Commission

Sonora KFC Proposal Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Plans for a new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the Timberhills Shopping Center will return to the Sonora Planning Commission.

The proposal, submitted by Cliffton Sorrell of VMI Architecture, calls for removing the existing Denny’s restaurant at 1001 Mono Way and replacing it with a KFC that is equipped with a drive through. The project first went to the planning commission in September of last year, and the applicant was asked to return with a project that has incorporated design elements of the other buildings in the shopping center. In addition, staff was asked to analyze the traffic impacts of the proposal.

Traffic Engineers KD Anderson and Associates reviewed a traffic report conducted for the new Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion and Cancer Center, and also studied the traffic count at the current KFC in the Junction Shopping Center, and reported back that the project would have little impact on the current level of service related to traffic in the area.

Revised drawings also show that the applicant has incorporated various elements of the existing shopping center, such as stacked rocks and Spanish style roof tiles.

Today’s planning commission meeting starts at 5:30pm at Sonora City Hall.

Written by BJ Hansen.