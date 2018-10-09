Quantcast
help information
Clear
89.6 ° F
Full Weather

More Road, Utility Work Slated This Week To Trigger Lengthy Waits

Traffic Control Ahead
Traffic Control Ahead Photo Icon Enlarge
09/10/2018 2:25 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – Here are a couple more “heads up” alerts for motorists this week involving some hefty delays on a Calaveras County highway and in part of downtown Sonora.

According to Caltrans, construction work on east and westbound Highway 12 tonight through Wednesday morning will generate 20-minute waits during the overnight hours in the work zone vicinity, which is located between the Mokelumne River and Potato Slough bridges. Slated hours are from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

For the rest of this week’s Caltrans work plans, click here.

Too, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is planning to set up one-way traffic controls tomorrow for sewer pipeline maintenance and video inspections on Lyons Street in downtown Sonora. Motorists should anticipate ten to 15 minute delays between Lyons Bald Mountain Road and Hope Lane on Lyons Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.