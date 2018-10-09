More Road, Utility Work Slated This Week To Trigger Lengthy Waits

Traffic Control Ahead Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Here are a couple more “heads up” alerts for motorists this week involving some hefty delays on a Calaveras County highway and in part of downtown Sonora.

According to Caltrans, construction work on east and westbound Highway 12 tonight through Wednesday morning will generate 20-minute waits during the overnight hours in the work zone vicinity, which is located between the Mokelumne River and Potato Slough bridges. Slated hours are from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Too, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is planning to set up one-way traffic controls tomorrow for sewer pipeline maintenance and video inspections on Lyons Street in downtown Sonora. Motorists should anticipate ten to 15 minute delays between Lyons Bald Mountain Road and Hope Lane on Lyons Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.