Construction Plans On HWY 108, 120, 49 And 4

Caltrans has plenty of construction projects planned for this week that will impact local traffic.

On Highway 108 from the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line to Highway 120 one-way traffic control for pavement grinding will delay traffic all week beginning Sunday night at 6PM and day and night through Friday afternoon. Pavement work that began in April, and is expected to finish in October 2018, in continues all week in the Yosemite Junction area in the evening hours with shoulder work in during the day.

Highway 108 From East Cow Creek Road to Kennedy Meadows Road will be limited to one lane for drainage cleaning and inspection all week from 8AM to 2:30PM. As reported the Boot Fire is no longer a threat to the Highway 108/395 Sonora Pass Junction and it has reopened.

Work near Highway 108 in Jamestown involving the intersection with 5th Avenue, which includes installing a traffic light, continues with its December completion date. It is a county project with full details posted here.

In the Chinese Camp area tree work will limit traffic to one lane from HWY 49 to Power House Road on Monday between 6AM and 6PM.

On Highway 120 from Green Springs Road to Red Hill Road night pavement work from 9PM to 6AM all week may cause 10 minute delays. From Mountain Bluff Road to Moccasin Creek Bridge one-way traffic control will cause 10 minute delays from 7AM to 4PM all week for more pavement work.

The HWY 132 road closure, as detailed here, will continue through October 5. Posted detour signs will guide travelers through a loop around the work zone.

Calaveras Caltrans Roadwork

Drainage work on both sides of the Highway 49 from the Carson Hill rest area to Redhill Road from 6AM to 6PM all week will cause minimal delays. More drainage work on Friday from three miles before and up to Mountain Ranch Road could also delay traffic.

More drainage work Monday through Friday will limit HWY 4 to one lane from Upper Moran Road to the entrance of Big Trees Park. The work and delays will be between 6AM and 6PM.

From Highway 12 to the Calaveras/Amador line traffic will be limited to one lane for ten miles for shoulder work from Sunday night at 8PM until 6AM all week.

Striping of Highway 26 will create a moving closure from Highway 88 to Highway 12 from 8AM to 4PM Wednesday and Thursday. Also on HWY 26 from Pine Street to Winton Road one-way traffic control will limit traffic for pavement work from 7AM to 5PM all week.

