Quantcast
help information
Clear
91.9 ° F
Full Weather

Names And Details Released On Two Calaveras Crashes

CHP San Andreas logo
CHP San Andreas logo Photo Icon Enlarge
09/08/2018 8:48 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Calaveras County, CA – Two rear end crashes caused traffic delays on two major Calaveras County highways – one involved a baby and a person being flown from the scene.

The collision involving the child happened around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Pool Station Road intersection in San Andreas, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver of a 2008 Nissan SUV, 28-year-old Roxy Eckardt of Mokelumne Hill, was northbound on Highway 49 when she took her eyes off the roadway to attend to a toddler in the back seat. She fail to notice a 2005 Volkswagen sedan, driven by 38-year-old Katrina Masselas of San Andreas, stopped to make a left turn at the intersection.  Eckardt’s SUV plowed into the back of the Volkswagen. She was flown from the scene to a Modesto Memorial with major injuries. The baby was not harmed.

The second crash happened on Friday just before 1 p.m. on Highway 4 at the Ponderosa Way intersection, between Angels Camp and Vallecito. The CHP reports that 30-year-old Matthew Adili of Angels Camp was stopped in his 2005 Kia waiting to turn left at the intersection. That is when 76-year-old Carolyn Henkel of Murphys driving a 2006 Ford rear ended the Kia. Henkel and Adili suffered minor injuries.

The CHP reports that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in either crash. Both cause traffic delays on the highways for about 30 minutes.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.