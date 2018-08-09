Names And Details Released On Two Calaveras Crashes

Calaveras County, CA – Two rear end crashes caused traffic delays on two major Calaveras County highways – one involved a baby and a person being flown from the scene.
The collision involving the child happened around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Pool Station Road intersection in San Andreas, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver of a 2008 Nissan SUV, 28-year-old Roxy Eckardt of Mokelumne Hill, was northbound on Highway 49 when she took her eyes off the roadway to attend to a toddler in the back seat. She fail to notice a 2005 Volkswagen sedan, driven by 38-year-old Katrina Masselas of San Andreas, stopped to make a left turn at the intersection. Eckardt’s SUV plowed into the back of the Volkswagen. She was flown from the scene to a Modesto Memorial with major injuries. The baby was not harmed.
The second crash happened on Friday just before 1 p.m. on Highway 4 at the Ponderosa Way intersection, between Angels Camp and Vallecito. The CHP reports that 30-year-old Matthew Adili of Angels Camp was stopped in his 2005 Kia waiting to turn left at the intersection. That is when 76-year-old Carolyn Henkel of Murphys driving a 2006 Ford rear ended the Kia. Henkel and Adili suffered minor injuries.
The CHP reports that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in either crash. Both cause traffic delays on the highways for about 30 minutes.