Quantcast
help information
Clear
96.1 ° F
Full Weather

Crews Getting A Handle On The Donnell Fire

Working in the Donnell Fire area
Working in the Donnell Fire area Photo Icon Enlarge
09/07/2018 10:44 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has only grown 150 acres over the past week, and it currently sits at 36,400 acres.

It is 87-percent contained. Officials are planning to reduce the current forest closure order on Monday, but the details have not yet been announced. It is another sign that progress continues to be made extinguishing the blaze.

The current closure order impacts all residences and campgrounds along Eagle Meadow Road, the Highway 108 corridor near the fire, and the Clark Fork Road area. In addition, Spicer Reservoir remains closed, but the nearby campgrounds are open. The Highland lakes Campground is closed and the Pacific Crest Trail is off limits between Highway 108 and Highway 4. Highway 108 is open all the way to Kennedy Meadows, but then is closes due to the Boot Fire that is going near the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 108. Travelers are still outlawed from stopping between Eagle Meadow and Kennedy Meadows. The Kennedy Meadows Resort, and its surrounding campgrounds, is open.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.