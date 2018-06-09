TCEDA Calls Another Special Meeting Next Week

Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors will further talk about the recent Grand Jury report, future audits and an ongoing lawsuit.

The board will meet in special session this coming Monday at 5:30pm in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora. The TCEDA is first planning to finalize its response the 2017/18 Grand Jury report. It was discussed at length at a meeting held on August 8 as we reported earlier.

After that, the Board will hash out some of the details regarding plans for both management and financial audits. Questions to decide include the scope, what years to include, how much to spend, what options are available and whether to authorize the county Auditor-Controller to oversee its completion.

Later in the meeting the board will also discuss options for a future strategic planning retreat.

After the regular session portion of the meeting concludes, the board will reconvene in closed session to further discuss a transparency related lawsuit filed by Ken Perkins.

Written by BJ Hansen.