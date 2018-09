Yosemite, CA — A teen from Israel has tragically fallen to his death in Yosemite National Park.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces that the victim is 18 year-old-old Tomer Frankfurter. He reportedly fell over 800 ft. on Wednesday after slipping off a cliff at Nevada Fall while trying to take a selfie. He was in the midst of a multi-month trip to the United States. The body is now being transported back to Israel.

Written by BJ Hansen.

