High School Football Teams Hit Gridiron In Week Six Play

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora beat Escalon in high school football—Photo by Nick Stuart

The undefeated Sonora Wildcats are 1-0 in the Trans Valley League on their home turf tonight, taking on Orenstimba (3-2). The Summerville Bears (3-1) are coming off a homecoming blowout against Bret Harte, 56-0, and will host the Riverbank Bruins (1-3) tonight.

Click here to view the latest Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews Sonora High Head Coach Kirk Clifton and wide receiver and kicker Rigo Estrella.

Calaveras High (1-0) hits the road to face River Island, and Bret Harte (0-1) is on its home turf tonight against Millenium (0-1).

