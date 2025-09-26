High School Football Teams Hit Gridiron In Week Six Play

Sonora beat Escalon in high school football—Photo by Nick Stuart View Photo

The undefeated Sonora Wildcats are 1-0 in the Trans Valley League on their home turf tonight, taking on Orenstimba (3-2). The Summerville Bears (3-1) are coming off a homecoming blowout against Bret Harte, 56-0, and will host the Riverbank Bruins (1-3) tonight.

Click here to view the latest Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews Sonora High Head Coach Kirk Clifton and wide receiver and kicker Rigo Estrella.

Calaveras High (1-0) hits the road to face River Island, and Bret Harte (0-1) is on its home turf tonight against Millenium (0-1).

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Mike Woicicki and Mike Rodgers as your hosts for all the action. For the Live Streaming Broadcast, and information about the season, view the High School Sports Page here.