Calaveras County Begins Processing Mills Act Applications

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Earlier this year, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to create procedures for implementing the Mills Act, including amending its historic buildings and structures ordinance.

The Mills Act is a California law that offers a financial incentive, through a reduction in property taxes, for the preservation of historic buildings. It is designed to be an economic generator and helps offset the costs of maintaining qualified historic properties by private owners.

The property must be at least 75 years (and determined to have historical significance), be eligible for listing on the California or National Register of Historic Places, or already be on one of those lists.

Interested property owners wanting to take advantage of the program will be asked to enter into a 10-year contract with the county. All Mills Act contracts will be taken before the board of supervisors for a vote on their approval. Preservation efforts must conform to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and the California Historical Building Code, and be focused on the preservation of the historic fabric and character-defining features of the property.

Those seeking more information or interested in downloading an application are encouraged to visit the Calaveras Planning Department Website and scrolling down to the Mills Act folder.