Power Outages Near Copperopolis, Angels Camp And Wallace

Angels Camp, CA — PG&E is working to restore power in several areas of Calaveras County.

There is an outage that started just after midnight and is impacting 128 customers in Angels Camp. PG&E reports that it is “storm-related” and is centered near North Main Street. Full restoration is anticipated by noon.

In addition, 78 customers lost power in the area of Rock Creek Road outside of Copperopolis due to storm-related impacts. The outage started at 3:18 am, and it is unclear when there will be full restoration.

200 customers lost power south of Wallace at 12:45 am. PG&E is hoping to have full restoration there by 3 pm.