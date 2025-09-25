Meeting Planned Ahead Of Burning In Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Prescribed Burning Near Calaveras Big Trees State Park - CAL Fire Archive Image View Photo

Arnold, CA — Starting as early as mid-October, an effort to burn over 800 acres will begin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Three separate treatments are planned, covering about 720 acres in the South Grove area and an additional 105 acres near West Moran.

Burning will be dependent on weather conditions and air quality.

During prescribed burning, visitors should expect closures in many parts of the park, including the South Grove Trail, Beaver Creek area, Bradley Grove Trail, fire road around the South Grove, and the Walter W. Smith Memorial Parkway south of the Stanislaus River. Closures may start as soon as Oct. 13.

A town hall meeting to discuss the purpose of the burning and what to expect will be on Wednesday, October 8, from 6-7:30 pm, in the Education Resources Room at Calaveras Big Trees State Park. There is also an option to attend virtually. Registration is required. Click here for more information.