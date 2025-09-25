Two Power Outages In Tuolumne County

PGE power outage stretching from Jamestown to Groveland in Tuolumne County—PGE map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Tuolumne County is experiencing two power outages, affecting a total of 3,324 PG&E customers.

The largest outage, which stretches from Jamestown to Groveland, is affecting 3,306 customers along Lake Don Pedro and Highways 49 and 120. The outage began at 10:42 a.m. The utility states, “This is an unplanned outage due to a storm. When able, our crews will inspect and make repairs.”

Currently, the restoration time is “to be determined.”

Another smaller outage in Yankee Hill near Columbia, along Yankee Hill Road and Mountain Boy Mine Road, is impacting 18 customers, whose lights went out around 2 a.m. PG&E reported that a crew discovered a damaged transformer, and repairs are underway, which they estimate will be complete by 1 p.m.

An outage near East Sonora on the image box map in yellow is a planned outage, according to the utility.