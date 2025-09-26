Calaveras County Missing Person Cold Case

Roger Wallace Sheltrown missing since 1995—CCSO photo View Photos

Angels Camp, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials are hoping the public can help solve a 30-year-old missing persons case.

With September being Cold Case Month, investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information that could crack the case. The last time 28-year-old Roger Sheltrown was seen was on October 31, 1995, leaving a Halloween party on his bike. Two weeks later, on November 13th, his mother reported him missing to authorities.

As we reported here in July of 2009, Angels Camp Police issued a “Most Wanted” report on Sheltrown in hopes of possible new information coming to light in the case. They noted then that he “has a tattoo on his right wrist of barbed wire with flames and an unknown tattoo on his left wrist.”

During this latest push to find Sheltrown, investigators detailed that he had ties to the Camp Nine and Vallecito areas in Calaveras County and Columbia in Tuolumne County.

“Authorities have reason to believe that his remains could have been hidden in a mine shaft,” stated sheriff’s officials, adding, “Although there are many suspects, stories, and rumors, the Sheltrown missing person case remains unsolved to this day.”

Roger would be 58 years old today. Anyone with information about this case can call the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030.