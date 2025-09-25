Detour In Calaveras County For Road Improvements

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Motorists in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County will need to detour around the Lime Creek Bridge one day this weekend.

Public Works has hired Gordon N. Ball, Inc., out of the Bay Area for the Lime Creek Bridge Replacement Project. They estimated that construction activity will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The roadway is off of Highway 12/26.

“Traffic lanes along Lime Creek Road will remain closed, and detour routes will be in place with the use of barricades and warning devices. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area,” advised public works officials.

Travelers are also asked to follow all signage and personnel around the cone zone. Those with questions or who need to report urgent road-related issues are asked to contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).