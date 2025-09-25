Clear
Small Fires Reported Resulting From Lightning Storm

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Thunderstorms, with lightning, passed through the region overnight.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that there have been at least six reported fires in the unit. They have all been very small, less than an acre in size. Firefighters have been dispatched to areas like Copperopolis, Sonora, and Tuolumne.

Some of the incidents have involved a single tree. There has also been heavy rain in many areas of the Mother Lode with the storm system, helping to extinguish lightning-related incidents.

Firefighters will keep a close eye out for any additional fires throughout the day. We will pass along more information as it comes into the news center.

