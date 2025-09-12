Mostly Clear
Week Four High School Football Preview

By B.J. Hansen
Summerville Bears Football

Tuolumne, CA — Coming off a bye week, the Summerville Bears have a home game, while the Sonora Wildcats will travel to the Central Valley.

The Bears (1-1) will host Hiram Johnson (0-3). The Wildcats (3-0) will travel to Turlock (1-2).

Click here to view the latest Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews Sonora High Head Coach Kirk Clifton and last week’s player of the game, Sam Alderman.

Calaveras High has a bye week, and Bret Harte travels to face El Camino.

