Clear
Sponsored By:

Late Night Fire Contained Between Sonora And Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a small vegetation fire Thursday night that briefly caused concerns for some homes nearby.

The Stockton Fire, estimated to be about a quarter of an acre, ignited shortly before 9 pm, near Highway 108 and Stockton Road, between Sonora and Jamestown. It was quickly contained. The cause of the blaze has been under investigation.

Mop-up was underway late last night. No additional information is immediately available.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 