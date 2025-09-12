Late Night Fire Contained Between Sonora And Jamestown

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a small vegetation fire Thursday night that briefly caused concerns for some homes nearby.

The Stockton Fire, estimated to be about a quarter of an acre, ignited shortly before 9 pm, near Highway 108 and Stockton Road, between Sonora and Jamestown. It was quickly contained. The cause of the blaze has been under investigation.

Mop-up was underway late last night. No additional information is immediately available.