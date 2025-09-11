Cleanup Event To Close Old Priest Grade

Old Priest Grade to close for cleanup event—TCPW graphic View Photo

Groveland, CA—An annual cleanup event will shut down Old Priest Grade near Groveland for several hours this weekend.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that Visit Tuolumne County, the Yosemite Climbing Association, and local organizations will be hosting the Annual Old Priest Grade Cleanup event. Volunteers will be pitching in to clear away garbage and any other debris found along the roadway. The work will require a full closure of Old Priest Grade on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Motorists can take New Priest Grade as a detour to travel to Groveland and Yosemite National Park during the event.