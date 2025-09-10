Habitat For Humanity Calaveras To Host 9/11 Day Of Service

Valley Springs, CA — A special event is coming up this weekend at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Park in Valley Springs.

Habitat for Humanity of Calaveras is hosting the 3rd Annual 9/11 Day of Service to honor the sacrifice of Veterans and first responders, and give back to the community through service.

It will take place this Saturday, September 13.

“On this day of remembrance, we invite every resident of Calaveras County, young and old, to join us in honoring our heroes and coming together in service,” said Gregg Smith, president of Habitat Calaveras. “Whether you pick up a paintbrush, share in reflection, or simply stand in solidarity, your presence matters. Together, we can make this a day that uplifts both our community and the spirit of those who have given so much.”

The Day of Service kicks off with a volunteer project from 9 – 11 am at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Park, focused on revitalizing the playground equipment to ensure that it is a safe spot for families.

Volunteers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate, and supplies will be provided.

At 11 am, the community will gather for a ceremony honoring veterans and first responders. The program will feature speakers, including Major General Andrew Juknelis, U.S. Army, Retired, and District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli. There will also be a patriotic flyover, presentation of the colors, and live music by the Calaveras Community Band. A complimentary BBQ lunch will be served to attendees, followed by music and reflections about 9/11.

This free event is open to all. More information about Habitat for Humanity Calaveras can be found here.