Quantcast
help information
Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Contained

CAL Fire truck
CAL Fire truck Photo Icon Enlarge
08/30/2018 5:24 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 5:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that Tuolumne Road has reopened completely and traffic is moving freely.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that officers are conducting one-way traffic control on Tuolumne Road as fire crews continue to mop up. They advise that traffic in both directions are being diverted along Soulsbyville Road to Black Oak. The CHP hopes to have the roadway completely reopened in about an hour.

Update at 4:25 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that the blaze has been contained at a quarter acre while all aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the fire. She adds three engines and a hand crew remain on the scene mopping up along with fire investigators that are trying to determine what sparked the flames. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 4 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out along Tuolumne Road near the intersection of Black Oak and Woodham Carne roads in the Sonora area. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports the blaze is a quarter acre in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Tuolumne Road at Black Oak Road

loading map - please wait...

Tuolumne Road at Black Oak Road 37.963362, -120.284100 Tuolumne Road at Black Oak Road (Directions)
  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.