Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Contained

Update at 5:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that Tuolumne Road has reopened completely and traffic is moving freely.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that officers are conducting one-way traffic control on Tuolumne Road as fire crews continue to mop up. They advise that traffic in both directions are being diverted along Soulsbyville Road to Black Oak. The CHP hopes to have the roadway completely reopened in about an hour.

Update at 4:25 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that the blaze has been contained at a quarter acre while all aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the fire. She adds three engines and a hand crew remain on the scene mopping up along with fire investigators that are trying to determine what sparked the flames. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 4 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out along Tuolumne Road near the intersection of Black Oak and Woodham Carne roads in the Sonora area. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports the blaze is a quarter acre in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

