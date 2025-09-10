Nearing Full Containment On TCU September Lightning Complex Fire

Damage in Chinese Camp - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA — Both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties ratified emergency declarations at the board of supervisor meetings on Tuesday.

The moves open up additional avenues for potential state and federal funding to help with the suppression and recovery efforts.

The fire is now 13,969 acres with 95% containment.

At Tuolumne County’s meeting, it was noted that of the 95 structures destroyed, 45 were homes. Chinese Camp has been hit hardest by the complex fire.

In Calaveras County, Office of Emergency Services Director Erik Holt praised the counties strength and resilience, and added that yesterday was the 10 year anniversary of the Butte Fire.

CAL Fire will transition to a smaller incident management team, effective 7 am today.

As for the latest conditions, CAL Fire reports, “Overnight, firefighters saw no fire behavior on any of the fires in the complex due to increased humidity. Cooler conditions are expected to move through the area. Crews remain committed to mop-up operations and suppression repair, ensuring hotspots are fully extinguished and restoring areas impacted by fire control efforts.”

There has been one firefighter injury to this point, and no civilian injuries.