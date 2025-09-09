New Details Released On Mono Way Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-run on Mono Way in Sonora -- Photo taken by Karen Jensen View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released new details surrounding a hit-and-run crash on Mono Way in Sonora last month.

As we reported earlier here, the collision occurred on August 21 around 11:20 a.m. and was the second hit-and-run wreck that day. Minutes earlier, a truck was being sought by Sonora Police after colliding with a bicyclist on Greenley Road at the Cabezut Road intersection and fleeing the scene. It is unclear if the two crashes are connected, as no further details have been disclosed by police regarding that wreck, and, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, they received no further information regarding a suspect.

The Mono Way collision happened east of Sanguinetti Road as 25-year-old Lillian Katelyn Hall of Soulsbyville was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer westbound along with her 3-year-old passenger.

“An unknown vehicle was traveling to the left of her SUV in the number one lane,” reports Machado. “The unknown vehicle passed Hall’s SUV and made an unsafe lane change directly in front of her. As a result, the right rear of the unknown vehicle struck the left front of Hall’s vehicle, sending it crashing into a concrete barrier while the unknown vehicle fled the scene.”

Luckily, Hall and her toddler passenger were uninjured. Machado added. “It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.”