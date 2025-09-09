Poncho Becomes Honorary Search And Rescue Team Member

Poncho recognized by TC Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The chihuahua who helped rescue his owner, missing woman Barbara Crosby, was celebrated by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors today.

The story garnered local and national attention when Poncho alerted rescuers to Crosby’s whereabouts after she had been missing for a couple of days after leaving Skyline Place. Poncho also later got lost amongst the shuffle, but thankfully, was successfully located.

Poncho was awarded a special proclamation by the Board of Supervisors today. Sheriff David Vasquez added that he is honored to make him an honorary member of the Search and Rescue Team. The Sonora School of Sewing also created him a special uniform.

A member of Crosby’s family brought Poncho to the meeting.

The board of supervisors noted that it is important to celebrate community accomplishments, especially in light of recent incidents like the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

The full proclamation thanking Poncho is below:

On August 23, 2025, 85-year-old Barbara Dee Crosby of Sonora was reported missing after leaving Skyline Place with her small tan Chihuahua, Poncho; and

During the search efforts, residents spotted Poncho, which led Search and Rescue teams to focus on the East Bald Mountain Road area; and

On August 24, 2025, rescuers observed Poncho running into a ravine, prompting them to descend a steep, brush-filled embankment, where they discovered both Poncho and Barbara Dee Crosby, safe but in need of assistance; and

Poncho briefly went missing again after the rescue, but with the support of Tuolumne County Animal Control and the community, he was located, treated for dehydration, and returned safely to his owner; and

Thanks to the courageous loyalty of Poncho and the swift actions of Search and Rescue personnel, Barbara Dee Crosby was safely recovered and reunited with her family.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Tuolumne, State of California, hereby recognizes and commends Poncho for his instrumental role in aiding the safe recovery of Barbara Dee Crosby; and extends its gratitude to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue personnel, Animal Control, and community members whose combined efforts ensured this successful outcome.