Bret Harte Union High School District Eyes Future Bond Measure

Students back in class at Bret Harte High School

Angels Camp, CA — Citing the challenges of maintaining a vast school campus and its related infrastructure, the Bret Harte Union High School District is exploring a bond measure in the coming years.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Scott Nanik, the superintendent of the district, in which he writes about the district’s past, present, and future. He also provides historic context about Proposition 13.

Noting infrastructure improvements needed, Nanik writes, “To give you an idea of the costs involved, replacing the failing lights on Dorroh Field alone will cost over $400,000. Most of the campus roofs need replacing, estimated at $700,000. The field turf will also require a complete replacement within the next decade, projected at $2 million. These are just a few of the immediate needs, not including an additional $14 million for other safety, repair, and compliance expenses.”

Bret Harte High School was established in 1905.

