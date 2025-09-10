Help Close A Decades-Old Murder

Roy Dixon murder victim—CCSO photo View Photos

West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to uncover possible leads to a nearly three-decade-old homicide and bring justice for Roy Dixon and his still-grieving family.

The murder happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 14, 1997, when reports of gunshots and a vehicle fire brought deputies to Winton Road in West Point. Upon their arrival, they found flames shooting out of a Jeep Cherokee. A further check of the area uncovered a shocking discovery, as just four feet from the fully engulfed SUV was Dixon’s body, and evidence suggested he may have been run over by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s investigators provided the coroner’s investigation that revealed the following:

Multiple stab wounds to the back, shoulder, lungs, and heart

Severe crushing injuries to the head, neck, and chest

Burns to the body and clothing

Despite many leads and interviews over the years, the Dixon homicide remains an unsolved cold case. With September being the Cold Case month, investigators are reopening the case and turning to the public for help. Sheriff’s officials are asking for anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030. They are urging people to share this information with others, as “you never know who might have the missing piece of information.”

Click here for additional Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force information.