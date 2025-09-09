Calaveras County 2-7 Fire: All Evacuations Lifted

2-7 Fire in Vallecito area of Calaveras County evacuation map View Photo

San Andreas, CA – All of the evacuation orders and warnings in the 2-7 Fire have been lifted.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement today, Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, for evacuees impacted by the wildfire in the Vallecito area beginning at noon. They cautioned those returning to their homes that, even with all warnings lifted, fire crews will continue to work in the area.

“Residents in these areas are now permitted to return to their homes; however, they are advised to remain alert and prepared to evacuate again should conditions change,” advised sheriff’s officials.

Calaveras Office of Emergency Services reminds the public to avoid misinformation about the fire incidents by checking the latest evacuation map, showing the precise zone boundaries and status updates; click here. The 2-7 Fire, caused by lightning, burned 621 acres in the area of Six Mile Road, northwest of Vallecito, and ignited on September 2, 2025. CAL Fire reports it is 100% contained.