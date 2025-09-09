Yosemite National Park Alerts Visitors To Air Quality Issues

Poor air quality alert issued in Yosemite National Park—Yosemite photo View Photo

Yosemite, CA— Officials at Yosemite National Park have issued a caution to tourists about poor air quality due to the fires burning nearby.

Those fires include the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire, which this morning is holding at 13,966 acres with 89% containment and is burning near Lake Don Pedro, and the Garnet Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest, with 54,925 acres and 14% containment.

“Smoke from nearby wildfires is creating unhealthy air quality in parts of Yosemite, especially Tuolumne Meadows,” shared park officials, adding, “Conditions may become very unhealthy or hazardous later today and overnight.”

Park officials advise visitors to: