Bret Harte Graduate Awarded National Scholarship

Angels Camp, CA– Edward “EJ” Schwartz, a recent graduate of Bret Harte High School, has been awarded a Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation scholarship, one of only 526 granted nationwide this year.

The Work Ethic Scholarship Program supports students pursuing careers in the trades, including diesel technology, welding, construction, and heavy equipment operation. Since its launch, the program has awarded $11 million in scholarships. Schwartz graduated in May and is preparing to attend Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyo., later this month to study advanced diesel technology. His goal is to become a heavy diesel mechanic, a path he began at Bret Harte through automotive diagnostics and agricultural mechanics courses.

“EJ is one of the finest students that I have had go through my program, but more than being a great student he is a great person,” said Ken Sooter, automotive instructor and chair of the school’s career technical department. “I am so proud, but not surprised, that EJ won this award.”

The foundation said this year’s applicant pool was ten times larger than in previous years, making it the most competitive scholarship cycle to date. A total of $5 million was awarded.

Schwartz said he was surprised to receive the award. “I honestly didn’t think I was going to get it,” he said. “My parents encouraged me to apply and I’m glad I took the time to do it.”

The Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation was launched in 2008 by Mike Rowe, host of the television series Dirty Jobs, to promote skilled labor and vocational education.