Evacuations Downgraded And Roads Reopen In Tuolumne And Calaveras

Sonora, CA– Fire officials announced changes to evacuation orders, road access, and shelter operations as crews continue working the 6-5 and 2-7 wildfires burning in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

For the 6-5 Fire, CAL FIRE reported the fire is 7,037 acres with 10% containment. Highway 49 between Sims Road and its junction with Highway 120 has reopened, though motorists are urged to drive slowly due to heavy fire personnel presence. Spur roads off Highway 49/120 remain closed. Areas between J59 and Highway 120, from Highway 108 east to Sims Road, have been downgraded from evacuation orders to warnings, along with Sims Road, Friendship Hill Road, and Silver Fox Court. These areas are now open to residents only. The large animal evacuation shelter at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds closed after nearly all livestock were reunited with owners. The Sonora Senior Center shelter remains open around the clock for displaced residents.

In Calaveras County, evacuation orders for zones CCU-133-E and CCU-133-D in the 2-7 Fire have been downgraded to warnings. The Bret Harte High School shelter has closed, along with the Angels Camp Fairgrounds animal shelter and the Calaveras County fire hotline. Six Mile Road remains closed between Hay Station Gate entrance and Old Murphys Road. The 2-7 Fire is currently at 7,036 acres and 10 percent containment.

Sheriff’s deputies continue to patrol evacuated areas, escort residents as needed, and coordinate with CAL FIRE on further reentry decisions. The current Calaveras evacuation map can be found here. The Tuoloumne County evacuation maps can be found here.