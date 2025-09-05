Tax Relief Available For Properties Damaged By Complex Fire

Fire Damage in Chinese Camp View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Assessor’s Office says property owners who have been impacted by the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire are eligible for tax relief.

Per the Assessor’s Office, to qualify for this relief, the damage incurred must exceed $10,000 or be 10% of the property’s assessed value, whichever is less. Affected property owners are encouraged to notify the Assessor’s Office to expedite the relief process. The office will apply tax relief to qualified properties, but needs assistance in identifying the properties. Property owners can report the Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) or address by calling (209) 533-5535 or emailing assessor@co.tuolumne.ca.gov.

“We understand the immense challenges our community faces following this disaster, and we are committed to providing support,” said Kaenan Whitman, Tuolumne County Assessor. “By notifying our office, you can help us ensure that all eligible properties receive the necessary tax relief.”

The reduced property value will remain in effect until the property is either rebuilt or repaired. After repairs or rebuilding, properties can retain their previous Proposition 13 factored base year value if reconstructed in a similar manner. Property tax assessments will not exceed their pre-disaster levels. This tax relief is available for all types of properties, including residential homes, commercial buildings, industrial sites, and mobile homes. However, damage to vehicles and personal property contents, such as furniture and personal effects, are not eligible for this tax relief, as they are not considered assessable property.

Property owners can also visit the Assessor’s website to learn more about the calamity property tax relief program and to download the Disaster Relief form, which can be submitted to the Assessor’s Office.