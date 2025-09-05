City of Sonora Economic Development Efforts

Mostly Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Tyler Summersett and Cole Przybyla

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on strategic planning underway for economic development in the City of Sonora.

The guests will be City of Sonora Community Development Director Tyler Summersett, and Cole Przybyla of Przybyla Advisors, who has been contracted to oversee the city’s economic development-related goals and activities.

Topics will include gathering community input, infrastructure needs, retention vs attraction, public-private partnerships, and the recent loss of some retail establishments.

